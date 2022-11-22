Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 2,463 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,715 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.37. 16,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,045. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.85 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

