Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes $2.07 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,228 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,216,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,808,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,423,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $6.76 on Tuesday, hitting $221.88. 7,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,513. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $204.37 and a 52-week high of $755.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.