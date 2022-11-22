KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $378.28.

A number of analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KLA Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $372.11 on Tuesday. KLA has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.91 and a 200-day moving average of $336.66. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.32.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

