KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 418,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $133,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC grew its position in KLA by 27.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in KLA by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $4.34 on Tuesday, hitting $376.45. 27,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,621. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.66. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

