Korea Investment CORP Acquires 151,525 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,525 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Prologis worth $90,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 43.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.39.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.67. 35,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day moving average of $119.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

