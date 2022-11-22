Korea Investment CORP Buys 1,027,047 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,828,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027,047 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Verizon Communications worth $245,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 132,789 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 266,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,549,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

