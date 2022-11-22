Korea Investment CORP Buys 96,484 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,484 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.14% of Chubb worth $117,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Chubb by 15,339.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after buying an additional 2,415,800 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,545 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Chubb by 29,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 750,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chubb by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,060,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after buying an additional 565,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.46.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.33.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Get Rating

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

