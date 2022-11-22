Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,554,919 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 184,978 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $101,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.50. The company had a trading volume of 49,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,118. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average is $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

