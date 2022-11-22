Korea Investment CORP Has $110.26 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,051 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.26% of Sysco worth $110,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in Sysco by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in Sysco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,631. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Argus increased their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

