Korea Investment CORP Has $131.41 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 340,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,758 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $131,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded up $10.03 on Tuesday, reaching $385.03. 24,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $697.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.11.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

