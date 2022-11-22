Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,851,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,719 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $164,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after purchasing an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 77,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 51,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.31. The company had a trading volume of 370,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,162,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,195 shares of company stock worth $1,693,532. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.