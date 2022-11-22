Korea Investment CORP Purchases 51,477 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,477 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of Amgen worth $138,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $475,000. Lcnb Corp raised its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Amgen by 68.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 9.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.10. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.19.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

