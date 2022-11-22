Korea Investment CORP Sells 10,864 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 796,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,864 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $258,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,787,000. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,312,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.69. 40,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,205. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.49. The company has a market capitalization of $340.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $369.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

