KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,200 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned 0.55% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $44,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KWEB stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 712,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,282,238. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $48.47.

