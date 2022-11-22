Lcnb Corp Acquires 296 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12,353.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 21,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,747,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 93,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,895 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $106.95. The stock had a trading volume of 69,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,771. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $130.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.55 and a 200-day moving average of $112.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

