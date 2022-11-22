Lcnb Corp Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lcnb Corp cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after acquiring an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IVV stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,596. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.