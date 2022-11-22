Lcnb Corp Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lcnb Corp cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,803,000 after buying an additional 500,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after buying an additional 900,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after buying an additional 752,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ETN traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,882. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $174.90.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.