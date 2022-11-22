Lcnb Corp Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lcnb Corp lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,747. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

