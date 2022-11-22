Lcnb Corp Purchases 146 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Oracle by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Oracle by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,078,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $254,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,555 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Insider Activity

Oracle Price Performance

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.08. 90,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,000,455. The company has a market cap of $218.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.06. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

