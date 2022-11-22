Lcnb Corp Purchases 1,594 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.26. 37,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,718,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day moving average of $99.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $115.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

