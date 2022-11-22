Lcnb Corp Purchases 183 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lcnb Corp increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.02. 55,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,656. The firm has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

