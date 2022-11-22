Lcnb Corp Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lcnb Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.2% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757,920 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,021 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after buying an additional 1,840,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 53,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,252,663. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

