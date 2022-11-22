Lcnb Corp Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lcnb Corp lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 162.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 686.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 773,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.28. The stock had a trading volume of 25,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.41 and a twelve month high of $82.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.93.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $10,286,349. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.