Lcnb Corp Sells 1,001 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lcnb Corp lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,966 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.0% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,432 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 78,308 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 94,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $15,590,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.66. The stock had a trading volume of 48,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,497. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $180.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average of $106.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

