LDR Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 207,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

KRC stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,817. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19.

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.92%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

