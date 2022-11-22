LDR Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

LDR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. 43,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 262.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

