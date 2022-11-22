LDR Capital Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

LDR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group comprises about 1.4% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 41,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,255. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.96.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

