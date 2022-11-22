LDR Capital Management LLC Sells 261,556 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

LDR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,556 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 38.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 121.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.81. 42 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,931. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a market cap of $300.55 million, a PE ratio of 112.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 671.48%.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $227,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 248,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Postal Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About Postal Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.