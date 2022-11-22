LDR Capital Management LLC Sells 44,429 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

LDR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,429 shares during the period. Global Net Lease comprises 2.6% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Global Net Lease worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,711 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. TheStreet upgraded Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,563. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

