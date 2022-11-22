Legend of RPS (LRPS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $135.47 Million

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Legend of RPS has a total market capitalization of $135.47 million and approximately $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Legend of RPS token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.52 or 0.08309365 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00467016 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,610.95 or 0.28653312 BTC.

About Legend of RPS

Legend of RPS’s launch date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. The official message board for Legend of RPS is medium.com/@rpsgame.world.

Buying and Selling Legend of RPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legend of RPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Legend of RPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

