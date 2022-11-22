Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.30. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, analysts expect that Lennar will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lennar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

