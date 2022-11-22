Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of LXRX traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.19. 275,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,600. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.36. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.
