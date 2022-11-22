Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $17.57

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.57, but opened at $17.08. Li Auto shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 77,240 shares.

LI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. CLSA initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Li Auto Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

