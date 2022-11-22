Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $102.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $167.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 881,341 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after acquiring an additional 848,476 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 796,293 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,258,000 after purchasing an additional 776,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,714,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,391,000 after purchasing an additional 560,796 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

