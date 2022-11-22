Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.80.
Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $102.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $167.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.