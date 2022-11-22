Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Shares Up 1.3%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.40. 44,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 360,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$125.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56.

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

