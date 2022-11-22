Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43,997 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Linde worth $155,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after buying an additional 1,368,221 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after buying an additional 1,303,346 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,597,000 after buying an additional 1,171,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.72.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Price Performance

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.43. 18,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.33. The company has a market cap of $166.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.