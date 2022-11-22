Litecoin Cash Price Down 6.6% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $88.55 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 770,761,919 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 770,696,574.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00212899 USD and is down -8.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $134.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

