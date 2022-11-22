Litecoin (LTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.29 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and $1.29 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $69.19 or 0.00427677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00023510 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001260 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00017464 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,669,769 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.