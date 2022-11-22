Litecoin (LTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.29 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and $1.29 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $69.19 or 0.00427677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000482 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00023510 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001260 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00017464 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001391 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,669,769 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
