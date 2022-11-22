Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ABB by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,041,000 after acquiring an additional 861,832 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after acquiring an additional 61,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after acquiring an additional 203,012 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ABB by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,745,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,452,000 after buying an additional 122,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABB. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

