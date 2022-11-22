Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 185 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Littelfuse worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 15.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 41.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 207,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 30.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,775,000 after buying an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1,281.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 27,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse stock opened at $239.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $327.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 18.07%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

