Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 122.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Up 1.3 %

MTCH opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.23 and a twelve month high of $143.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 142.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.