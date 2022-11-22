Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $4.21 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

NYSE NOC opened at $527.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.50. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.91 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

