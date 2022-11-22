Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,409 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

TTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.18) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.35) to €54.90 ($56.02) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.74.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

