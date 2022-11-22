Logan Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,588 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $158.02 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.