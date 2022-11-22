Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 117 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ASML by 447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,356,000 after acquiring an additional 579,419 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 90,201.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 322,920 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ASML by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after acquiring an additional 224,316 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ASML from €650.00 ($663.27) to €700.00 ($714.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $684.15.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ ASML opened at $580.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.30 and its 200 day moving average is $502.89. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $859.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.