Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,674 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 464.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 76.7% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $671,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.328 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

