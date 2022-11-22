MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 488,407 shares.The stock last traded at $15.50 and had previously closed at $15.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAG shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MAG Silver to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

MAG Silver Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

