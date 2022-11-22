Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $2.58 Million Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of American States Water worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 681.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AWR. StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American States Water from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AWR traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.73. 317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,540. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.37. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

