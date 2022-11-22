Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,526 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $75.65. 2,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,535. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average of $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNW. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

