Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $9.40 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,622 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of NiSource worth $9,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NiSource Trading Up 0.5 %

About NiSource

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.68. 9,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,632,868. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.